16-year-old struck, killed on I-70

By: The Associated Press

HIGH HILL (AP) - An eastern Missouri teenager died after being struck by a car on Interstate 70.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that 16-year-old Gabriel Brommelhorst of Wentzville was struck about 3:25 a.m. Tuesday in Montgomery County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Brommelhorst was involved in a prior accident and got out of his vehicle. He walked into the path of a car driven by a 27-year-old woman.