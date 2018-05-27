16th Annual Canstruction Competition Kicks Off

JEFFERSON CITY - The 16th Annual Canstruction competition kicked off Saturday in Jefferson City.

The Canstruction competition features enormous structures made from canned food. This years theme is "You Are What You Eat."

The event aims to raise awareness of hunger in the community and to benefit The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri. It also showcases the talents of local designers.

This year awards were given for Jurors Favorite, Best Meal, Structural Ingenuity, Best Use of Labels and Honorable Mention.

The public also has a chance to vote for the peoples choice winner by donating food in one of the donation barrels by each of the structures or online at the food banks website.

"There are five professional structures here each one weighs more than a ton," coordinator for Canstruction Mid-Missouri Kim Trabue said. "There were nearly 12,000 cans of food used to build these giant things."

Since 1992, the charity has raised more than 21 million pounds of food.

The Canstruction competitions are held around the world in over 215 different cities.

The display runs through March 20 at the Harry S. Truman Office Building. After the event ends, all of the food in the display is donated to local hunger relief organizations.