17-year-old boy drowns at Missouri group home

By: The Associated Press

SMITHTON (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old boy has drowned in a swimming pool at a Missouri group home.

The Sedalia Democrat reports that the Pettis County Sheriff's Office says Steven Thompson died Saturday at the home in Smithton. Toxicology results are pending, but no foul play is suspected in the teen's death.

A group home official declined to discuss what happened with The Associated Press.