17-year-old charged in July killing in St. Louis County

KINLOCH (AP) — A 17-year-old St. Louis County resident is charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the July shooting death of another 17-year-old.

Charges were filed Thursday against Eric Porter of Berkeley. He is jailed on $500,000 cash-only bond.

A probable cause statement says Porter and others picked up Antoine Quinn on July 21, 2016, under the pretense of going for a ride and smoking marijuana. Authorities say the real motive was to get revenge for a prior shooting.

Authorities allege that while Quinn was seated in the front seat of a car, the occupants shot him repeatedly in the head, back, chest, legs and abdomen. Police say the car used in the crime had been stolen about three weeks earlier.