17-year-old charged in July killing in St. Louis County
KINLOCH (AP) — A 17-year-old St. Louis County resident is charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the July shooting death of another 17-year-old.
Charges were filed Thursday against Eric Porter of Berkeley. He is jailed on $500,000 cash-only bond.
A probable cause statement says Porter and others picked up Antoine Quinn on July 21, 2016, under the pretense of going for a ride and smoking marijuana. Authorities say the real motive was to get revenge for a prior shooting.
Authorities allege that while Quinn was seated in the front seat of a car, the occupants shot him repeatedly in the head, back, chest, legs and abdomen. Police say the car used in the crime had been stolen about three weeks earlier.
More News
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule: