17-year-old Missing in Eastern Missouri

STE. GENEVIEVE - An eastern Missouri 17-year-old has been missing for seven days now, and authorities say they're baffled with the boy's disappearance. Wade Lurk was last seen early Saturday when he was sleeping in his car after a party in Goose Creek Lake, 25 miles from his family's home in Ste. Genevieve. Search parties have combed all the routes he could have taken home and found nothing. The family is offering a $25,000 reward. The night Wade disappeared he was wearing a red T-Shirt, bluejeans and green and white skateboard tennis shoes. "At this stage the authorities feel he either left on his own or was forced to leave," said a family representative.