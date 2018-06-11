18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missouri shooting

CHARLESTON (AP) — A southwestern Missouri 18-year-old is jailed without bond after being accused of a shooting death.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat reports that Jamarius Fisher is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with last Friday's death of 18-year-old Jacquon Smith. Both men were from Charleston.

The alleged motive for the shooting has not been released.

A message left Wednesday with Fisher's public defender, Travis Bargeon, was not immediately returned.

Online court records show that Fisher's arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 7.