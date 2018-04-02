18-year-old accused of stabbing grandmother

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis 18-year-old has been jailed on $250,000 bond after being accused of wounding her grandmother during a stabbing.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Destiny Harris was charged Friday with armed criminal action, kidnapping and property destruction.

Authorities allege that Harris stabbed her 65-year-old grandmother during a dispute shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday, then put her in a car and drove away. Police later found the two in the car, and the victim was taken to a hospital. She survived.

Online court records do not show whether Harris has an attorney.