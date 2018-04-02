18-year-old charged in shooting death of another teen

SIKESTON (AP) — An 18-year-old from southeast Missouri is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a 19-year-old high school student.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Sean Thomas is also charged with armed criminal action in the death of Cole Kirkpatrick of Vanduser.

The shooting happened Thursday, and Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter says Thomas was arrested later that night.

The sheriff's office initially received a report of an accidental shooting at Kirkpatrick's home. Walter says evidence suggests Thomas was at least negligent in the way the shotgun was handled, but he did not elaborate. The investigation continues as authorities are trying to determine if the shooting was accidental.

Kirkpatrick was a student at Scott County Central High School.