18-year-old dies after jumping from moving car in Missouri

PECULIAR (AP) — Missouri authorities say an 18-year-old has died after jumping from a moving car on Interstate 49.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Tuesday that the investigation revealed that Lloyd Huff, of Jerico Springs, jumped on purpose, although it's not clear why. A passer-by discovered his body early Sunday in a highway median between Harrisonville and Peculiar.

The release says a tip led investigators to the driver and passenger. They said Huff was sitting in the rear passenger seat Saturday night when he jumped from the vehicle. The driver and passenger were released after it was determined that no criminal charges would be filed.