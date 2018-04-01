18-year-old dies week after St. Louis house explosion

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say one of two people injured when a St. Louis house exploded earlier this month has died.

A St. Louis police spokeswoman says 18-year-old Jordan Boyce died at 2:35 p.m. Thursday at a hospital, seven days after the explosion.

Boyce was found lying in the street after the July 16 blast. A 21-year-old man was pulled from the debris and last was reported to be in critical condition.

Police say nearly a dozen nearby homes were damaged.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.