18-year-old fatally shot in St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An 18-year-old man has been found fatally shot on the lawn of a St. Louis home after a triple shooting.

According to authorities, Damon Willey was found Tuesday night. Police say Willey apparently collapsed at the home after running from the scene of where he had been shot in the shoulder about a block away.

Police say Willey and two 17-year-old boys were standing outside a home when two men walked up and started shooting.

According to authorities, one had been shot in the chest and elbow and was transported to the hospital in critical and unstable condition. The other victim was shot in the hip and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are searching for the two suspects.