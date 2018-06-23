18-year-old Girl Bikes For Heart Disease Awareness

COLUMBIA - Alli Koch, 18, biked through Columbia on Wednesday as a part of her journey across the country to raise awareness for heart disease.

Koch's cross-country campaign is called Powered by the Heart. Her trek began on Memorial Day in International Falls, MN and will end in Brownsville, TX on June 25. Koch's bike ride both raises funds for the American Heart Association, as well as awareness about how a healthy lifestyle can have a positive impact on heart health.

Koch explained how each day she wakes up around 4:30 a.m. and is riding her bike by 5:30. She usually stops riding around 4 p.m. Koch then completes interviews, checks out the surrounding area, and looks for a place to stay for the night with her dad.

Dave Koch, Alli's father, follows in a car to support her along her journey. She explained that sometimes he will drive ahead and bike back to where she is in order to ride along with her.

Koch said that as she passed through Columbia on Wednesday she planned to visit the MU campus, and in particular, the campus rec center, about which Koch and her father heard good things.

