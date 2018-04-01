19 to be Interviewed for Mo. Appeals Court

JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri judicial selection commission plans to interview 19 applicants for an opening on a Kansas City-based state appeals court.

Applicants include two women and one minority candidate. Eleven applicants work in the public sector, including three who are trial judges. Seven applicants are working in the private sector and one works in the public and private sector.

To fill openings on appeals courts in Missouri, a nominating commission selects three finalists to submit to the governor, who then appoints one to the bench. The judicial selection commission is meeting Monday in Kansas City.

The opening on the appellate court has arisen because Judge James M. Smart Jr. retired last week.