19-year-old arrested for drug possession during traffic stop

CAMDEN COUNTY - Camden County deputies said Tuesday they arrested a 19-year-old woman for possessing drugs when they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Sunday night.

Deputies said they found several items of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine inside the purse belonging of Starr Deanne Hall, of Lake Ozark, during conducting on a vehicle on Horseshoe Bend Parkway.

Hall was arrested at the scene and sent to the Camden County Adult Detention Facility, according to deputies.

Deputies said Hall was charged with the Class B Felony of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance and was held on a $4000.00 cash only bond.