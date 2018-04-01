19-Year-Old Arrested in Audrain County for Drug Possession
MARTINSBURG - A 19-year-old Martinsburg resident was arrested for possession of illegal substances Sunday evening.
Ryan Anton Wieberg was arrested in the 100 block of Jackson Street after a search warrant was served by the East Central Drug Task Force. Wieberg was in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, synthetic cannabinoids, and drug paraphernalia.
Wieberg posted $13,000 bond and was released.
