19-Year-Old Arrested in Audrain County for Drug Possession

MARTINSBURG - A 19-year-old Martinsburg resident was arrested for possession of illegal substances Sunday evening.

Ryan Anton Wieberg was arrested in the 100 block of Jackson Street after a search warrant was served by the East Central Drug Task Force. Wieberg was in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, synthetic cannabinoids, and drug paraphernalia.

Wieberg posted $13,000 bond and was released.