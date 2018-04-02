19-Year-Old Could Face Life In Prison

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 19-year-old St. Louis man could face up to life in prison after being convicted of kidnapping, rape and robbery. Jurors convicted Eddie Head in connection with the January of 2006 crime in St. Louis' Central West End. The victim was walking to a convenience store when Head and another man grabbed her and dragged her to an alley. She was repeatedly raped. The men also stole her money, cell phone and car keys. The second suspect, 22-year-old Davis Lee Blakemore, is still awaiting trial.