19-year-old in Hospital After Car Crash

MILLER COUNTY - A 19-year-old is at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach after a car crash Friday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kayla Cantrell was driving when her vehicle ran off the right side of the road, hit an embarkment and overturned several times. Cantrell was reportedly not wearing her seatbeat and was ejected from the vehicle.

The accident occurred on MO-17, a quarter of a mile south of Route F.

Lake Regional Hospital would not release any information about the status of Cantrell.