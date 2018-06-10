19-year-old Missouri student found dead in fraternity house

COLUMBIA - Columbia police said 19-year-old student Cale Boedeker died Monday night.

CPD was dispatched to Alpha Gamma Rho at 602 South College Avenue at 11:43 p.m.

When officers and medics arrived they found Boedeker unconscious and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators said there was no foul play, and the Boone County Medical Examiner's office said Boedeker had a history of diabetes.

Students on Mizzou's campus remembered him Tuesday.

"He's one of those people, even if you weren't close friends with him he'd come up and talk to you," friend Meredith Miller said.

Students also offered their condolences to the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity.

"I'm sorry for your loss, and I wish this wasn't something you have to go through," student Cassie Naes said.

There will be a vigil Tuesday at 9 p.m. on the front lawn of Alpha Gamma Rho for Boedeker.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the information about the vigil and correct misspellings.]