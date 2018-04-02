2,000-Year-Old Dead Sea Scrolls Go Online

JERUSALEM (AP) -- Two thousand years after they were written and decades after they were found in desert caves, some of the world-famous Dead Sea Scrolls are available online.



Israel's national museum and the international web giant Google are behind the project, which put five scrolls online Monday. The scrolls include the biblical Book of Isaiah.



Google's technology allows surfers to search the scrolls for specific passages and translate them into English.



The scrolls available online were purchased by Israeli researchers between 1947 and 1967. They were originally found by Bedouin shepherds in the Judean Desert.



They are held at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem.



Google is also working with Israel to make the first comprehensive and searchable database of the broader collection of scrolls.

A link to the scrolls can be found here.

Photo courtesy of Ken and Nyetta.