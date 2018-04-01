$2.4M Grant Awarded to UMKC School of Nursing

KANSAS CITY (AP) — The University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Nursing has been awarded a $2.4 million federal grant to diversify the profession's workforce.

The money will be used for scholarships to assist 240 students who are underrepresented in nursing. That group includes men and minorities.

UMKC says current and new Bachelor of Science nursing students are eligible to receive scholarships of $10,000 per year over a four-year period. The scholarships are grants, not loans.

Students must maintain a 2.75 grade point average or above to retain the scholarship.