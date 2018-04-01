2 accused in St. Louis homeless man's shooting death

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two men each are jailed on $750,000 bond after being accused in connection with the St. Louis shooting death of a homeless man.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that prosecutors on Saturday charged 21-year-old Warren Whitehead and 19-year-old Marvin Anthony Burt with second-degree murder.

Police have said 51-year-old Mac Payne was walking March 19 on a MetroLink mass-transit platform when he was fatally hit by a bullet from a gun which went off during the robbery assault of another man inside a MetroLink train.

Payne died two days later at a hospital.

Online court records on Saturday did not show whether Whitehead and Burt have an attorney.