2 Adults, 2 Children Dead in Suburban Kansas City

BLUE SPRINGS (AP) — Police in a Kansas City suburb say they're not looking for any suspects in the deaths of two adults and two children inside a home.

A relative found the bodies in a Blue Springs duplex Friday afternoon. The cause of the deaths has not been released.

Blue Springs police Sgt. Joe Fanara says the investigation is early but that nothing leads police to believe there is a suspect.

The victims were a man and a woman, both 22, and two children—a boy and a girl, ages 4 and 2. Police say the victims lived together, but their relationship is left undisclosed.