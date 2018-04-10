2 arrested for drug and firearm charges Saturday morning

COLUMBIA — Two suspects were arrested for drug related charges in Columbia early Saturday morning.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Department, around 3 a.m., Boone County Sheriff's Department deputies pulled over 36-year-old Alohn Griffin because of a moving vehicle violation and a license plate violation at the 900 block of Vandiver Drive. Zora Reeves, 35, was also in the vehicle. The deputy developed reason to believe there were controlled substances in the vehicle.

Deputies found different types of controlled substances, drug paraphernalia and a firearm in the vehicle.

Griffin had a revoked driving status and a prior felony conviction, which prohibited him from having a firearm.

Griffin was processed into the jail for these charges:

Trafficking drugs

Delivery of a controlled substance

Concealment on jail premises

Unlawful use of drug paraphernalia

Unlawful use of a weapon

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Driving while revoked

Failure to register a motor vehicle.

Bond has not yet been set by a judge for Griffin's charges because he requested that a judge set all of his bonds.

Reeves was processed into the jail for these charges: