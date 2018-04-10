2 arrested for drug and firearm charges Saturday morning
COLUMBIA — Two suspects were arrested for drug related charges in Columbia early Saturday morning.
According to the Boone County Sheriff's Department, around 3 a.m., Boone County Sheriff's Department deputies pulled over 36-year-old Alohn Griffin because of a moving vehicle violation and a license plate violation at the 900 block of Vandiver Drive. Zora Reeves, 35, was also in the vehicle. The deputy developed reason to believe there were controlled substances in the vehicle.
Deputies found different types of controlled substances, drug paraphernalia and a firearm in the vehicle.
Griffin had a revoked driving status and a prior felony conviction, which prohibited him from having a firearm.
Griffin was processed into the jail for these charges:
- Trafficking drugs
- Delivery of a controlled substance
- Concealment on jail premises
- Unlawful use of drug paraphernalia
- Unlawful use of a weapon
- Unlawful possession of a firearm
- Driving while revoked
- Failure to register a motor vehicle.
Bond has not yet been set by a judge for Griffin's charges because he requested that a judge set all of his bonds.
Reeves was processed into the jail for these charges:
- Trafficking drugs with a bond to be set
- Delivery of a controlled substance with a bond of $6,500
- Unlawful use of drug paraphernalia with a bond of $1,500
- Unlawful use of a weapon with a bond of $1,500
