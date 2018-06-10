2 arrested in St. Louis for throwing eggs, shouting slurs

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police have arrested two men for reportedly throwing eggs and shouting racial slurs at a woman waiting for a bus.

St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson says two men in a white minivan were reported shouting slurs and throwing eggs at an African-American woman as she waited for a bus late Friday night.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police tracked down the van using video surveillance and license plate scanners. Police arrested the two men, who are white and in their 30s. They're being held on charges of third-degree assault, motivated by discrimination.

Police think the two men have committed similar crimes in the past, and are urging people to come forward if they've been the victim of similar crimes.