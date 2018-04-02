2 boat crashes at Lake of the Ozarks cause injuries

MORGAN COUNTY — Two boat crashes on the Lake of the Ozarks left two people with injuries Saturday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Dennis Lawrence, 71, of St. Louis was driving his boat at 11:10 a.m. at the 5.5 mile marker of Gravois Arm when he struck the boat driven by 71-year-old Dennis Drier of Wildwood.

Ronald Heffkamp, 73, of Arnold was riding in Drier's boat when Lawrence's boat crashed into him. He was transported to Lake Regional Hospital with moderate injuries.

In a separate incident at 5:00 p.m., a boat encountered mechanical problems, which caused it to collide with a neighbor's dock. The driver, 29-year-old Cole McFarland of Rocky Mount, suffered serious injuries.

McFarland was taken to Lake Regional Hospital then transferred to University Hospital.