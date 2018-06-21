2 bodies recovered at the Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed two bodies were recovered at around 10:45 a.m. Monday morning. Sgt. Scott White said the bodies were found at the 13.5 mile marker of the Big Nianhua Arm in Camden County after receiving a call at 8:20 a.m.

Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the two bodies as 46-year-old Dennis Michel of Ankeny, Iowa and 40-year-old Jacob Seeman of Woodward, Iowa.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Michel was swimming out to recover a pontoon boat that had come adrift from a dock when he started struggling due to a medical condition. Seeman jumped in to help Michel, and both swimmers went underwater and did not come back up.

Water Patrol used side-scan sonar to locate the victims and Mid-County divers recovered the bodies.

