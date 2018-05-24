2 brothers charged in $1M drug trafficking conspiracy

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Two more Kansas City men have been indicted in a $1 million drug-trafficking conspiracy.

The U.S. attorney's office announced Tuesday that 40-year-old Jesse F. Vasquez and 34-year-old Jonathan Anthony Vasquez have been charged in an eight-count superseding indictment that was returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City. The brothers are among 15 defendants accused in the conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana from January 2012 to November 2014.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office didn't immediately respond to an email asking whether the brothers had attorneys.