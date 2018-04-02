2 dead, 1 badly hurt in St. Louis shooting

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two people are dead and a third critically injured following a shooting in south St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. All three victims are men. Their names have not been released.

Police say the two people killed were inside a minivan. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and police aren't sure what led to the shooting.

It was part of a violent night in St. Louis. In a separate incident, a man was killed and a woman hospitalized after both were stabbed. No arrests have been made in that case, either.