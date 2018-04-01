2 dead after motorcycle crashes in Jefferson County

HILLSBORO, Mo. (AP) — Two people are dead after a motorcycle ran off the roadway and crashed in Jefferson County, south of St. Louis.

The accident happened just before 6 a.m. Sunday. Jefferson County police officials say the victims, a man and woman, were found near an overpass. Authorities aren't sure why the motorcycle left the roadway. Both the driver and passenger were thrown after hitting an embankment.

Names of the victims have not been released.