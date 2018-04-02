2 dead after pickup truck hits parked cars, overturns

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are investigating after a pickup truck crashed into parked cars and overturned on a residential street, killing two people in the truck.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. Friday in north St. Louis. Names of the victims have not been released. Police say both were ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck apparently lost control after crossing railroad tracks and struck several parked cars before the pickup overturned.