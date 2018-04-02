2 Dead in Plane Crash at KC Downtown Airport

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Two people have been killed after a single-engine plane crashed at a small airport near downtown Kansas City.

Fire Department spokesman James Garrett says the single-engine Mooney crashed shortly after taking off Sunday afternoon from the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport. Garrett says the two people on board were killed. No other injuries were reported.

The victims' identities haven't been released.

Lynn Lunsford, spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration, says the pilot reported engine trouble shortly after departing the airport. He says the plane crashed about a quarter mile from the airport. FAA records show the plane was registered to Air McRoyal, of Youngstown, Ohio.

Lunsford says investigators were headed to the scene.

Wheeler Airport, located just west of downtown Kansas City, is used largely by corporate and recreational flyers.