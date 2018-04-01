2 dead in separate north St. Louis shootings

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two people are dead following separate shootings in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a man was found dead just before 6 p.m. in the Mark Twain neighborhood, near Interstate 70.

The second shooting was reported nearly three hours later in the Penrose neighborhood. A man was shot several times and died at the scene.

The shooting scenes are about a mile-and-a-half apart.