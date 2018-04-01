2 Dead in St. Louis Co. Fire; Police Investigate

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two people are dead after a house fire in St. Louis County, and police are investigating the cause of the blaze.

The fire broke out about 1 a.m. Tuesday in south St. Louis County. Police say a 13-year-old girl went to a neighbor's house, and the neighbor called 911. Smoke was so heavy that police couldn't enter the home.

Firefighters pulled three people from the home. Two of them, 79-year-old Georgetta Gapsch and 38-year-old Terry Gapsch, were pronounced dead at a hospital. Police say 11-year-old Maci Gapsch is in critical condition. The 13-year-old, Mia Gapsch, had minor injuries.

Authorities believe the fire started in the basement. The St. Louis County Police Arson & Explosives Unit is investigating, but a spokesman says there were no obvious signs of foul play.