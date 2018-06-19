2 Die, 2 Injured in Washington County Crash

CONCORD, Mo. (AP) - Two people are dead and two are seriously injured after a crash in eastern Missouri's Washington County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened early Sunday. A mini-van collided with two pickup trucks that were parked in the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway U because of debris in the road. Neither truck was occupied.

The patrol says the crash killed 16-year-old Brandon L. Stark and 40-year-old Steve L. Stark, both of Irondale. The 32-year-old driver was taken by ambulance to Parkland Hospital and a 34-year-old passenger was flown to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.