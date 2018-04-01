2 Die in Head-on Crash in Caldwell County

BRAYMER, Mo. (AP) -- Two people are dead after a vehicle crossed the center line and collided head one with a van pulling an 18-foot trailer in northwest Missouri.



The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victims as 66-year-old Hubert L. Swope of Braymer and 46-year-old Kenneth R. Debolt, also of Braymer. The crash happened Monday morning on Missouri 116 about three miles west of the Caldwell County town of Braymer.



Swope was driving the vehicle that crossed the center line. Debolt was driving the van.