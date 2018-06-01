2 Die in Separate Missouri Motorcycle Crashes

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Two people have died in separate motorcycle crashes on Missouri roads.

The first crash happened at 12:38 a.m. Sunday in eastern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 40-year-old Michael S. Mann was traveling eastbound on a Jefferson County road when he failed to negotiate a curve and skidded into a sport utility vehicle. Mann was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The second crash happened at 1:03 a.m. Sunday in Columbia. The Columbia Police Department said 29-year-old Brandon E. Bainter lost control of his motorcycle and went off the left side of the road. The motorcycle then hit a utility pole.

He was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said excessive speed is believed to be a factor.