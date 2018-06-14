2 die in single-engine plane crash at Lee's Summit airport

LEE'S SUMMIT (AP) — Authorities said an Iowa pilot and his passenger have died after a single-engine plane crashed at a suburban Kansas City airport.

Lee's Summit police Sgt. Chris Depue said the crash happened around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday at Lee's Summit Municipal Airport. Responding crews found the 1964 Piper PA-28 on the west side of the airport tarmac. The victims were identified Wednesday as 53-year-old Vincent Basile and 24-year-old Kelli Basile, both of Des Moines, Iowa.

Depue said the initial investigation indicates they crashed while traveling to Lee's Summit to meet family.

Depue said no one else was aboard the plane, and no other injuries were reported.