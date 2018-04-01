2 Fatally Shot in NW Missouri Home

CHILLICOTHE (AP) - A man and woman found dead in a northwest Missouri home have been identified as a husband and wife.



Chillicothe (chihl-uh-KAH'-thee) police are investigating the fatal shootings of 35-year-old Adam Hays and 30-year-old Kelly Hays as an apparent murder suicide.



Officers went to the home Monday afternoon on a report of a possible suicide attempt, then got a call before they arrived saying someone heard a gunshot.



The St. Joseph News-Press reports police believe Adam Hays shot his wife, then turned the gun on himself. Each had a single gunshot wound.



Chillicothe is located about 70 miles northeast of Kansas City.