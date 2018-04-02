2 Fired After Disabled Mo. Student Left on Bus

LEE'S SUMMIT (AP) - Two state employees lost their jobs after a disabled student was left on a school bus for nearly six hours.

Officials with the Lakeview Woods State School in Lee's Summit say the school is using new procedures to prevent a similar problem in the future.

School administrator Diane Odegard says the two people worked at the school and also were a bus driver and bus monitor for the bus company, First Student.

The Kansas City Star reports the student, who is in a wheelchair and nonverbal, was left on the bus when it arrived at school at 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 10. She was discovered about 2:30 p.m.

When she was found, the school called her family and reported itself to the state's child abuse and prevention hotline.