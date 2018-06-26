2 Fires at Same Home in 24-Hour Period
DES PERES (AP) - An investigation is underway after a St. Louis County home caught fire twice in less than 24 hours.
KMOV-TV reports that the first fire at the home in Des Peres was reported Sunday morning. The homeowner says two pieces of metal sparked the fire while a dryer vent was being changed. Firefighters were able to contain damage to one room.
Fire crews were called back to the same home around 2:30 a.m. Monday. Damage was more extensive from the second fire and firefighters say the home is a total loss. No one was home at the time of the second fire and the cause is under investigation.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY – The JCPS Security Committee met Tuesday to present policy revisions and talk about new ideas to keep... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department charged two men Tuesday for breaking into Fulton High School last Friday. Zachary... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – More than 300 women supported the United Way of Central Missouri’s “Power of the Purse” auction today.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Election Advisory Board and county clerk are looking into purchasing new voting machines. Representatives... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY – Cole County EMS Chief, Jerry Johnston, turned in his letter of resignation Monday. He said his last... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The federal judge overseeing a reform agreement between Ferguson, Missouri, and the U.S. Department of Justice... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Two teens from the Moberly Area Technical Center (MATC) are showing off their inventive chops at a national... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Central Missouri Community Action's Low-Income Weatherization Program works with families to make their home more energy efficient and... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers spent almost $110,000 during a special session and investigation into allegations against former Gov.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) - A judge has ruled in favor of a Missouri-based brewery in a lawsuit alleging the company copied... More >>
in
HUNTSVILLE – A forensic psychologist testified on behalf of Jeffrey Nichols Tuesday in the sentencing phase of his murder trial.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Torrential rainfall has caused flash flooding throughout mid-Missouri Tuesday. Water has covered multiple roadways in Columbia, causing... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley's campaign paid lawyers tens of thousands of dollars to review... More >>
in
EUREKA (AP) — A water ride at Six Flags in suburban St. Louis has been closed after a woman said... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Friday against the man police spent hours looking for in the Sylvan Lane area on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A budget analysis group said a much larger than expected state general revenue for the 2019 budget could... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - Authorities found a missing teenager Tuesday afternoon. The Camden County Sheriff's Office located 14-year-old Rachel Deaton... More >>
in
FULTON - Fulton police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in a school burglary. Police say... More >>
in