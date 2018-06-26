2 Fires at Same Home in 24-Hour Period

DES PERES (AP) - An investigation is underway after a St. Louis County home caught fire twice in less than 24 hours.

KMOV-TV reports that the first fire at the home in Des Peres was reported Sunday morning. The homeowner says two pieces of metal sparked the fire while a dryer vent was being changed. Firefighters were able to contain damage to one room.

Fire crews were called back to the same home around 2:30 a.m. Monday. Damage was more extensive from the second fire and firefighters say the home is a total loss. No one was home at the time of the second fire and the cause is under investigation.