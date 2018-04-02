2 found dead in burning Kansas City, Kansas, home

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Firefighters have found two bodies while battling a blaze in a Kansas City, Kansas, home.

The Kansas City Star reports that the blaze was reported early Tuesday. The names of the victims weren't immediately released. Fire Chief John Paul Jones said in a tweet that an "extensive fire investigation" is taking place. Fire investigators were sifting through the debris, and dogs were brought in to sift for evidence.

No other details were immediately released.