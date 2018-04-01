2 Found Dead in Car in University City

UNIVERSITY CITY (AP) - Investigators are searching for a suspect in the deaths of two people killed while sitting inside a car in the St. Louis suburb of University City.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 34-year-old Damon Moore and 40-year-old Marvin Alexander were killed about 2:15 a.m. Sunday after coming to University City to visit friends. A third man in the car was shot in the leg but is expected to survive.

Police say the gunman was a man wearing dark clothing who ran away. The motive for the killings was not known.

