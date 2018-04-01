2 from Illinois dead in Missouri motorcycle crash

BOWLING GREEN (AP) - Two Illinois residents are dead after a motorcycle accident in northeast Missouri.

The Hannibal Courier-Post reports that the accident happened just before noon Sunday on Route W in Pike County, killing 62-year-old Bruce Pittman and his 54-year-old passenger, Karen Halsey, both of Flora, Illinois.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the motorcycle went off the side of the road and down an embankment, striking a tree and ejecting both riders.

Halsey was pronounced dead at the scene. Pittman was flown to a hospital in St. Louis and died a short time later.