2 Giants, 1 Rams player ejected

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two Giants players and one Rams player were ejected after a short brawl when Odell Beckham Jr. was tackled late out of bounds after a short reception.

Wide receiver Preston Parker and defensive end Damontre' Moore were ejected for New York while Rams defensive end William Hayes was booted.

Alec Ogletree carried his tackle well past the sideline and flung Beckham to the turf near the Giants bench late in the first half Sunday. Beckham tried to hit Ogletree with the football in the facemask, Ogletree slapped Beckham in the facemask and Beckham tried to kick the linebacker, who was backing away when he got jumped by Parker.

Moore and Hayes exchanged punches.

Earlier in the second quarter, Rams safety T.J. McDonald was penalized for taunting Beckham after shoving the wide receiver out of bounds.