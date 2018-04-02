2 homicides a mile apart in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are investigating two homicides that occurred about a mile apart.

KMOV-TV reported both killings happened Thursday morning on the city's north side. Police found a man dead of an apparent gunshot wound at 1:05 a.m. at Labadie and North Newstead. Less than five hours later, officers were called to Labadie and Norwood and found a man dead in the street.

Names of the victims have not been released. No arrests have been made.