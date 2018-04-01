2 hurt after car, Amtrak train collide in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say two people have been hurt after a car collided with an Amtrak train in southern St. Louis County.

KMOV-TV reports that the collision happened shortly before 6 a.m. Monday. St. Louis County police say the two injured people were taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries hasn't been released.

An Amtrak spokesman didn't immediately return an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.