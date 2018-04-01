2 in Custody After St. Louis Carjacking

ST. LOUIS - Two suspects are jailed in St. Louis after a car was stolen in a carjacking, then crashed after a police chase.

KMOV-TV reports that the crime happened Monday night in north St. Louis when a Kia Spectra was taken. Police saw the Kia and a pursuit began.

The chase ended at the intersection of Goodfellow and Bartmer when the car crashed. The suspects ran but were caught by officers about a block away.