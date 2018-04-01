2 injured in explosion at pallet business in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An explosion at a pallet company in St. Louis has injured two workers.

St. Louis Fire Capt. Garon Mosby says the explosion happened around noon Saturday as the workers were entering a room at Pallet Logistics Management. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that it appears natural gas had somehow built up in the room that is used to heat up and sterilize pallets.

Mosby says the workers were taken to a hospital and were described as stable. He says the workers weren't burned and that their injuries were from the blast.

Crews have shut off natural gas service to the building.