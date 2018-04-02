2 Injured in Missouri Mall Shooting File Lawsuit

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - Two shoppers injured in a shooting at a suburban Kansas City mall are suing the mall's operators.

Dilon Yates and Rochelle Moore claim in the lawsuit that Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group did not provide adequate security at the Independence Center Mall before shooting.

Yates was shot in the leg and Moore was injured in the foot in the January 2012 shooting.

The lawsuit says one security guard hid in a clothing rack during the shooting, and another didn't arrive on the scene until Independence police came to the mall

The Kansas City Star reports a spokesman for Simon Property Group declined to discuss the litigation.

Last week, 25-year-old Eric Bratton was convicted on two counts each of second-degree assault and armed criminal action. He will be sentenced Feb. 14.