2 Injured in St. Louis Fire

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two people, including a St. Louis firefighter, are injured after a morning blaze in the city.

KSDK-TV reports that the fire broke out shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday. The cause remains under investigation.

A firefighter was taken to a hospital but details about his injuries were not immediately known. A man who escaped the burning building was overcome by smoke and also taken to a hospital.

Firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof to get inside the two-story structure due to security bars on the ground floor.